South Orange Secures More Than $2 Million for Sloan Street, Transit Hub and Rec Field Lighting Upgrades

South Orange Village has secured more than $2 million in new federal and state grant funding to support what officials are calling “transformative upgrades” to the downtown transit district and community recreation facilities — advancing projects focused on economic vitality, sustainability, safety and accessibility.

Village Administrator Julie Doran announced at the Village Council meeting on Monday, May 11, 2026, that the Village was awarded $2 million U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant for downtown and train station streetscape improvements on Sloan Street and the Village’s transit hub and a $64,700 Local Recreational Improvement Grant through the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs to upgrade athletic field lighting at Meadowland Field 3.

The grant is through HUD’s fiscal year 2026 Economic Development Initiative – Community Project Funding program.

The project, she said, will modernize sidewalks and streetscape infrastructure with upgraded lighting, landscaping, pedestrian safety enhancements, bicycle accommodations, street furniture and ADA-accessibility upgrades.

According to news release sent out by the Village on Monday, “the project directly supports goals outlined in South Orange’s 2021 Master Plan, which prioritizes multimodal transportation, walkability, and smart growth through transit-oriented development. As one of the busiest stations on the Morris & Essex Line, the South Orange train station serves thousands of riders daily and supports visitors to the South Orange Performing Arts Center, local businesses, and the Seton Hall University community.”

At the meeting South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum said the grants are exciting news: “Anytime we can bring in over $2 million in grants, it’s nothing but a service to our residents and less money that we have to raise through them.”

The Local Recreational Improvement Grant to improve the lighting on Meadowland Field 3 will by replace aging metal halide fixtures with modern, energy-efficient LED lighting, enhancing visibility and safety while reducing energy consumption, maintenance costs and environmental impact, Doran said. According to the release, Meadowland Field 3 is the Village’s busiest baseball and softball facility, hosting nearly 1,200 hours of play annually for youth sports and community recreation programs.

“These grants represent an incredible investment in South Orange Village’s future,” Collum said. “These projects will enhance safety, accessibility, and quality of life for residents and visitors alike while strengthening our downtown and expanding field usability for the community.”

Village officials noted that both projects will accelerate long-planned infrastructure upgrades without placing additional financial burden on taxpayers, “while helping create a more sustainable, accessible, and economically vibrant community.”