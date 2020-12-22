South Orange to Host 2nd Departmental Budget Presentation on December 28

In a first for the township, South Orange is hosting public, recorded budget hearings, welcoming the public to submit questions and watch the process of building the annual municipal budget in detail.
The first 2021 departmental budget presentation was held on December 18. Video of the meeting is now posted to the Township website and can be viewed on the Live Broadcasts & Archived Recordings section at southorange.org. The second budget presentation will be held on Monday, December 28. Information on participation is included below. Members of the public can email the Board of Trustees with questions at [email protected].
Village President Sheena Collum thanked Trustee and Finance Chair Karen Hilton for her work in bringing the budget presentations to the public: “Through her thoughtful due diligence working with our administrator and our amazing department heads we were able to put together this presentation both for the benefit of the Trustees — the governing body — but most importantly for members of the public to participate in the budgeting process.”
South Orange 2021 Departmental Budget Presentations
Friday, December 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. & Monday, December 28, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. the South Orange Municipal Departments will be giving their 2021 Budget Presentations.
Department Presentations with the Board of Trustees, December 18, 2020 beginning 9:00 a.m.
Estimated Timing for the Department Budget Presentations:
Administration: 9:00
Building & Code Enforcement: 9:15
Clerk’s Office: 9:30
Engineering: 9:45
Fire Department:10:00
Police Department: 10:30
Public Works:11:00
Monday, December 28, 2020
To join the meeting please click:
https://southorange.webex.com/southorange/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9ac49e65fd5ad29868c2b9b176af5694
You must register prior to the event by clicking the link to the right and filling out the information. Event number (access code):179 582 5635 Attendee Password: outlook. To Join by phone dial 1-408-418-9388 Event number (access code):179 582 5635. To Submit your question to the Board of Trustees, please email [email protected]
Second Department Presentations with the Board of Trustees, December 28, 2020 beginning 6:30 p.m.
Estimated Timing for the Department Budget Presentations:
Department of Health: 6:30
Recreation and Cultural Affairs 6:45
Tax Assessor: 7:10
Tax Collector: 7:20
Water Utility Department 7:30