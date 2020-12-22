South Orange to Host 2nd Departmental Budget Presentation on December 28

In a first for the township, South Orange is hosting public, recorded budget hearings, welcoming the public to submit questions and watch the process of building the annual municipal budget in detail.

The first 2021 departmental budget presentation was held on December 18. Video of the meeting is now posted to the Township website and can be viewed on the Live Broadcasts & Archived Recordings section at southorange.org. The second budget presentation will be held on Monday, December 28. Information on participation is included below. Members of the public can email the Board of Trustees with questions at [email protected].

Village President Sheena Collum thanked Trustee and Finance Chair Karen Hilton for her work in bringing the budget presentations to the public: “Through her thoughtful due diligence working with our administrator and our amazing department heads we were able to put together this presentation both for the benefit of the Trustees — the governing body — but most importantly for members of the public to participate in the budgeting process.”

South Orange 2021 Departmental Budget Presentations

Friday, December 18, 2020, at 9 a.m. & Monday, December 28, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. the South Orange Municipal Departments will be giving their 2021 Budget Presentations.

Board of Trustees Special Meeting – Departmental Budget Presentations

Friday, December 18, 2020. Department Presentations with the Board of Trustees, December 18, 2020 beginning 9:00 a.m.