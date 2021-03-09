South Orange Village Board of Trustees Announce Road Dedication of ‘Boz Way’ in Memory of Lee Boswell May

From the South Orange Board of Trustees:

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11:00 am, the South Orange Board of Trustees named an access road that runs from Mead Street to South Orange Avenue, “Boz Way” after Lee Boswell May. Village Trustee and Chair of Recreation and Cultural Affairs, Summer Jones, worked alongside South Orange Resident and dear friend of Lee Boswell May, Gregory Burrus to host a day-long celebration.

This celebration included a limited in-person road sign unveiling, live musical tribute paired with a virtual stream to the South Orange Village Facebook page. At 7:00 pm, Gregory Burrus gathered a few of Lee Boswell May’s closest friends and hosted an online music celebration that featured Village President Sheena Collum speaking about one of the first times that she met Lee Boswell May. Lee will always be remembered in not only our hearts but now in Meadowland Park where she walked almost daily.

Who Was Lee Boswell May?

Lee Boswell May was born September 24, 1945, and raised in South Orange and was a long-term trustee on the Community Coalition on Race’s board. “Boz” was also deeply and passionately involved with the Giants of Jazz concerts, musical events of all kinds, the Bethany Baptist Church in Newark, and the overall welfare of the South Orange community. Lee’s family has been in South Orange for many decades and she was full of stories about the community, the schools, businesses, government, arts and culture, and so much more. Her family had deep roots here and Lee shared her family’s experiences generously — especially their advocacy for civil rights here and in New Jersey. She was married to jazz musician Earl May and was a big supporter of music and jazz in the community and the region.

We remember Lee as a dedicated volunteer who made the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Annual Observance one of the most special events, who made the Celebrating Integration Annual Dinner a beautiful evening, and who was always willing to serve wherever she was needed. Lee always had a smile and a story. She had a way of connecting whatever we were working on at the moment to a situation in the past that was helpful and instructional. She loved music, knew lots of musicians, and was always ready to connect people through their shared love of the arts.

Special Thanks

Recreation Committee: Summer Jones – Chair, Karen Hartshorn Hilton and Stephen Schnall

Peter Travers, Director of Recreation and Cultural Affairs

Mike Candarella, Director of Department of Public Works

Gregory Burrus