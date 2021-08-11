South Orange Closes Meadowbrook Lane to Car Traffic for Sundays in August

From South Orange Village:

South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs announced the closure of Meadowbrook Lane (between Mead Street and Meadowbrook Place) to vehicular traffic for the remaining Sundays in August from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Peter Travers, Director of Recreation & Cultural Affairs in South Orange stated, “We want residents to enjoy Flood’s Hill and all of Meadowland Park to the fullest. By closing the street in this location, we create a space for learning to ride a bike, perfecting rollerblading blading skills or tossing a frisbee, without sharing it with vehicular traffic.”

South Orange will monitor the usage of the street closure to determine public interest. If the demand is there the Village will consider expanding the program into the fall.

Meadowbrook Lane will be closed on Sundays, August 15, 22 and 29 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. No on-street parking will be allowed during those hours.

Questions can be emailed to Julie Doran, Deputy Administrator, at jdoran@southorange.org.