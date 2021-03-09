South Orange Village Has Volunteer Openings on Several Boards, Committees and Programs

From South Orange Village:

South Orange Village is looking for residents who are interested in serving on one or more of a variety of Boards, committees and programs. These openings provide South Orange residents an opportunity to lend their voices, connect with their neighbors and help shape the South Orange community.

Current openings exist on the following committees and boards:

The Planning Board is authorized to exercise power with regard to drafting and adopting the Master Plan for the Township, reviewing subdivision and site plan applications for permitted uses, drafting recommendations as to the zoning ordinance or amendments and redevelopment plans.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment hears variance applications and appeals from rulings and determinations arising from the enforcement of Village zoning ordinances.

The Community Relations Committee (CRC) seeks members to join them in developing and promoting positive and welcoming programs designed to create community and contribute to the vibrancy of South Orange Village.

The Community Care & Justice (CC&J) program seeks to engage community members in designing and traveling their own wellness journeys, with a particular focus on protecting and elevating our most vulnerable members and our youth. This might include developing programs like 911 Diversion, Restorative Practice Councils, dialogue on How to Be an Anti-Racist, Community & First Responder Mental Health Awareness Training and more. Current program needs include clerical, audio-visual editing project management support and more.

The Community Police Collaborative (CPC) Committee advises South Orange Village elected officials on matters relating to Public Safety oversight. It also works to improve the relationship between the Police Department and South Orange residents and visitors. The CPC has three permanent subcommittees and one ad hoc subcommittee addressing department community outreach, training, data & analytics, and code review, respectively. Members attend monthly meetings, volunteer on at least one subcommittee and study and create materials related to the work of the CPC as necessary.

The South Orange Community Board is a newly formed committee with 2 representatives from each of the 10 neighborhoods in South Orange. The committee meets quarterly with the Deputy Administrator and Village Trustees to discuss Village projects, initiatives and issues happening within the community. This board fosters direct communication between Village neighborhoods and the Village administration and governing body. The committee is currently in need of representatives from Montrose, Newstead, South Mountain, Tuxedo park, Upper Wyoming and Village Colonials.

If you would like to be considered for appointment to any of the various South Orange boards or committees, please click on the following link to complete the Volunteer Application and submit it with your resume, biography, or curriculum vitae (c.v.): http://southorange.org/374/Volunteering