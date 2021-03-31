South Orange Village Honors Barbara Milbank Van Doren, 96, as Lifelong ‘Villager’

From South Orange Village President Sheena Collum:

WHEREAS; Barbara Milbank was born on March 28th, 1925. The first in her family to be born in a hospital, which was located in the building that now houses the Ethical Culture Society of Essex County in Maplewood. Barbara grew up on Hillside Place and attended Montrose School. As a child Barbara enjoyed many Village’s activities; all activities she shared with her children in later years. She also loved field hockey, visiting the South Mountain Reservation, reading in the South Orange Public Library, hanging with friends and of course, her dog, Digby.

WHEREAS; In 1948 Barbara married lifelong resident, Lawrence Norton Van Doren. In 1953, the couple moved into their own home on Glenside Road where Barbara still resides today. There, Barbara and Lawrence raised three children who gave them 10 wonderful grandchildren and most recently, four lovely great-grandchildren.

WHEREAS; Residents of Glenside Road will cherish loving memories of Barbara, Lawrence and their extended family, including Fourth of July celebrations, Valentine’s Day events and block parties, and major events in each family’s life. Barbara will remain an honored member of the Glenside Road family.

WHEREAS; As a lifelong learner Barbara has continued her intellectual growth through friends, family, books and classes, including Shakespeare, auto mechanics, and scripture.

WHEREAS; In her time in South Orange Village, Barbara has shared her knowledge and compassion as a valuable community member and volunteer with many wonderful organizations, including the Orange Orphan Society, The Episcopal Church of Saint Andrew & Holy Communion, and The Garden Club of the Oranges.

THEREFORE, BE IT PROCLAIMED, by the Village President of the Township of South Orange Village that the Village community does hereby honor Barbara Milbank Van Doren as a lifelong “Villager” and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.