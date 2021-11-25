Arts & CultureCommunitySouth Orange

Volunteers Gather to Improve Meadowland Park in South Orange, Learn About Native Plants 

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Two dozen volunteers of all ages gathered in brisk fall weather last Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) and to install native plants around the recently renovated Skate House. Local gardening expert Joy Yagid and National Wildlife Federation naturalist and TV host David Mizejewski led a discussion and Q&A on the importance of native plants, especially in the age of climate change.  

“We want to thank Joy and David and all the volunteers who came out today to bring more native plants to Meadowland Park and make our Skate House area even more healthy and beautiful,” said Linda Beck, MPC Vice Chair. “We’re excited to see how well our new plants do when spring rolls around.” 

MPC Chair Matt Glass also announced the launch of the organization’s first substantial improvement project in the park, the new Gold Star Garden. Working with South Orange Village and local veterans, the MPC will re-imagine the existing Memorial Rock area next to the Pond and will create new landscaping and an intimate performance space which takes advantage of the  existing amphitheater slope. The Gold Star Garden will be funded by donations from the public and veteran groups in the area.  

Learning about native plants in Meadowland Park in SO.

The best way for people to support the MPC and the Gold Star Garden project is by becoming a member of the organization at www.meadowlandpark.org. 

 

