VP Collum: South Orange Reports 67 COVID-19 Cases as of April 18

Neighbors,

As of 11:00 a.m. today, 150 residents have received access to the limited available testing (e.g., they’ve exhibited the required fever and respiratory symptoms) and of that number, 67 have returned positive and 83 have returned negative. Two members of our community have passed away due to COVID-19 to date. Please continue to keep their families in your prayers.

When I share numbers with the community, please keep in mind they may not always “mirror” what you read online from other sources. Our numbers are the most accurate due to contact tracing and jurisdiction verification conducted by our Health Officer John Festa and Public Health Nurse Patricia Furci.

By the Numbers: Impact of COVID-19 in South Orange

In Essex County, there are 9,906 positive cases and 732 reported deaths. In New Jersey, there are 78,467 positive cases and 3,860 reported deaths.

Local Reminders

Property tax payments are still due on May 1; this is mandated at the state level.

Sewer payments are due May 1; the Board of Trustees has extended the payment date.

The Public Works yard and recycling center will remain closed to the public until future notice. This includes Container Day scheduled for Saturday, April 25; Electronic Waste scheduled for Saturday, May 2; and Container Day scheduled for Saturday, May 16.

South Orange parks are open for passive and no-contact recreation such as walking or jogging, doing some exercise by yourself or with your family. Please note that our police department is regularly monitoring our parks and any appearance of a gathering or overcrowding due to high demand will be dispersed. Playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts and fields remain closed.

The Governor’s Executive Order requires “customers to wear a face covering when entering any essential business open to the public, with limited exceptions” (e.g. health-related reasons and children under age 2). As you know, this is no longer optional. If you are not wearing a face covering, you can be denied service.

You must properly dispose of your gloves/masks in the trash, not our streets. Do not flush “disposable wipes.”

The physical operations of all non-essential construction projects ceased at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 10. For homeowners or renters, projects already underway with a construction crew of five or fewer individuals and involving individual single-family homes or an individual apartment unit where an individual already resides may continue.

STAY AT HOME

Lastly, our South Orange Village Medical Director, Dr. Hugh Snyder, has shared the following opportunity for residents who have recovered from COVID-19 and are willing to provide a blood sample to advance medical research.

Please continue to stay safe and look out for one another. We will get through this.

Sheena Collum

Village President