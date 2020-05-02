WATCH: South Orange Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Impact of COVID-19

From VP Sheena Collum:

A Recap of the South Orange Together Town Hall

A very special thanks to Trustees Steve Schnall, Summer Jones, and Bob Zuckerman for coordinating the Village’s first virtual town hall meeting. More than 2,000 residents joined us live or watched the video today. We look forward to doing more of these in the future.

You can watch the video on the South Orange Facebook page here or access it on the Village’s website here (it will be posted shortly).

Thank you and please continue to stay safe!

Sheena Collum

Village President