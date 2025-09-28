Watershed Literary Events Hosts Readings with Two Celebrated Writers

From Watershed Literary Events:

Join Watershed Literary Events for an afternoon of readings with acclaimed novelist Alice Elliott Dark (Fellowship Point, In the Gloaming) and celebrated poet Bruce Lowry (Salvage, Boyhood, Louisiana) on October 5 at 3 p.m. in the Skate House at the South Orange Duck Pond in Meadowland Park.

Alice Elliott Dark is the author of the novels Fellowship Point (2023) and Think of England (2003) and two earlier collections of short stories, In the Gloaming and Naked to the Waist.

The New York Times called Fellowship Point “enthralling” and “masterfully written.” Her story “In the Gloaming,” was chosen by John Updike for inclusion in The Best American Short Stories of the Century and was made into films by HBO and Trinity Playhouse.

In July of 2022, Dark was the featured subject of the New York Times Book Review interview “By the Book.” She is a Professor at Rutgers-Newark in the English Department and the director of its MFA program in Creative Writing. She lives in Montclair.

Bruce Lowry is a reader, writer and searcher in the vein of Walker Percy. His poetry and prose have been published widely, including in Poet Lore, Dos Passos Review, and Louisiana Literature, and have been nominated for the Pushcart Prize, the Allen Ginsberg Poetry Award, as well as “Best of the Net.”

His poetry collection, Salvage, was published in 2022; a chapbook, Boyhood, Louisiana, was published in 2019. He is currently at work on a new manuscript titled Secrets of the Land. In a former life he was a haggard newspaper journalist. He lives with a cat, Pedro, and his partner, Deborah, in Summit, New Jersey.

Now in its seventh year of programming, Watershed Literary Events promotes the work of a talented and diverse array of writers with a New Jersey connection.

This event is free and open to the public and presented together with South Orange Dept. of Recreation & Cultural Affairs and the Meadowland Park Conservancy at the Skate House at the South Orange Duck Pond on Mead Street at Meadowbrook Lane.

Don’t miss this chance to hear two incredible New Jersey voices share their work!