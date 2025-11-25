Amazon Van Bursts Into Flames While Making Deliveries in South Orange

An Amazon delivery van burst into flames on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025 in front of 146 Irving Avenue, near Charlton Avenue, in South Orange.

South Essex Fire Department Engine 83 arrived within four minutes of being dispatched to find the van “heavily involved in flames and, “within 90 seconds of arriving on scene, Engine 83 was flowing water and knocking down the fire,” reported Captain William Davitt, the department’s public information officer.

There were no injuries to anyone, including fire department personnel, he said, noting that Deputy 1, Engine 33, Ladder 81 and Squad 32 were also dispatched to the fire.

“Companies remained on scene conducting extensive overhaul due to the large amount of combustibles contained within the delivery vehicle, ensuring there was no smoldering fire and that no lithium ion batteries or other hazards were present,” Davitt reported.