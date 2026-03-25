Phillipsburg Woman Charged in Hit & Run of Maplewood Cyclist

47-year-old Helen Barrera of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree assault by auto, and third-degree endangering an injured victim in a Feb. 25 incident in which she allegedly hit and dragged Maplewood resident John Speck.

Barrera, who police say was operating a silver BMW SUV, was also issued summonses for driving while intoxicated, careless driving, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, failure to possess a driver’s license, registration, or insurance card, and failure to exhibit documents (insurance card).

Speck, who is an experienced cyclist and leader of the Clinton School Bike Bus, was seriously injured and taken to the University Hospital Trauma Center in Newark. He is recovering, but his friends and neighbors have created a GoFundMe to help support him and his family on the long road to physical rehabilitation.

In a March 8 update on the GoFundMe, friend Lisa Szulewski wrote, “We are happy to report that John is officially out of the ICU and with the help of his PT team he’s managed to stand on his own feet!!! He will still need a couple of more procedures but he’s progressing in the right direction. John is online and feels all of the support from his community near and far. He’s read your message, heard your prayers and gives thanks to be alive.”

From the Maplewood Police:

On February 25, 2026, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Maplewood Police Officers responded to the area of Parker Avenue and Orchard Road on a report of a bicyclist who had been struck and dragged by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers, along with South Essex Fire Department (EMS), rendered emergency medical aid at the scene. The victim was subsequently transported to University Trauma Center for further evaluation.

Witnesses reported that a light-colored SUV traveling eastbound on Parker Avenue struck the cyclist and fled the scene, continuing southbound toward Fernwood Avenue, still dragging the bicycle.

Through investigation, and in collaboration with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police, Maplewood Police Detective Det. Isetts was able to positively identify the driver of the vehicle as 47-year-old Helen Barrera of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, who was operating a silver BMW SUV. Barrera was subsequently charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree assault by auto, and third-degree endangering an injured victim.

Barrera was also issued summonses for driving while intoxicated, careless driving, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, failure to possess a driver’s license, registration, or insurance card, and failure to exhibit documents (insurance card).

These charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.