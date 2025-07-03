Uncategorized

Maplewood to Celebrate July 4th With Parades, Races, Bingo, Softball, Ice Cream & Fireworks

by The Village Green
The Village Green
Staying in town for the 4th never looked so fun! Maplewood Township is providing a lineup of events for its July 4th celebration from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., including a bike parade, pet parade, ice cream eating contest, bingo , 5K suppoerting Columbia High School Track & Field, Kids’ Fun Run, Adult Softball, and — finally — fireworks with DJ music and light show.

Events are taking place throughout the town including at Memorial Park on Valley Street, Ricalton Square in Maplewood Village, and the Maplewood Community Center at 120 Burnett Avenue.

See below for more details:

