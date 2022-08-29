Sign Up: Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament for Epilepsy Sept. 10, 11 in Maplewood

From Maplewood Township:

The Maplewood Recreation Department is sponsoring the 4th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament for Epilepsy September 10th and 11th. The doubles tournament is for adults ages 21 and over. Teams must be two adults – any combination of genders. At least one teammate must be a Maplewood or South Orange resident. Second teammate may be from outside of Maplewood/South Orange. It will be held at the Memorial Park Tennis Courts (adjacent to the civic house). Cost: $40 per team – Register Online at: https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program

Laura Holtz began playing tennis in the Maplewood Tennis Program at age 6 and became a tennis instructor while in high school for the children’s classes and for the tennis camp. She was a talented tennis player, caring teacher, and a wonderful person. Laura passed away from complications relating to Epilepsy at the age of 20. This charity tournament is being held in Laura’s memory. Please visit the tournament Facebook donations post… https://www.facebook.com/donate/758989012065381/