The SOPAC Gala Silent Auction is Live From November 1-6

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center

Whether you’re attending the SOPAC Gala on November 6 or not, you can participate in the Silent Auction. Help the South Orange Performing Arts Center reach its fundraising goals and win some great prizes and unique experiences. The Silent Auction opens on November 1 at 6AM and will close on November 6 at 8PM. The items in the auction include sporting event tickets, one-of-a-kind culinary experiences, designer accessories, vacation packages, performance tickets, arts classes and the latest gadgets. More items will be added daily. Below, we’ve selected 14 stand-out items. Let the bidding begin!

How to Register for the Silent Auction:

The SOPAC Gala’s Silent Auction is hosted on GiveSmart, an online auction platform. Place your starting bids, set maximum bid amounts for the items you’re interested in and let GiveSmart do the bidding for you. Visit sopacgala2021.givesmart.com to view the available items and register or use your phone to text SOPACGALA2021 to 76278.

If you have any questions, please contact Katelyn at katelyn@sopacnow.org or 973-712-4102.

Sports

Yankees Legends Section Tickets

Experience the New York Yankees from the luxury of the Legends Section at Yankee Stadium with premium food and beverage options.

Golf at Mountain Ridge Country Club

Enjoy golf for three plus a pro along with lunch at the picturesque Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell.

Seton Hall Basketball Tickets

Cheer on our local NCAA Division I basketball team, the Seton Hall Pirates. Includes four tickets to a home game of your choice at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Experiences

Thanksgiving Day Meal for 8

Let Diana Hart Fine Catering take care of the cooking on Thanksgiving with a drop-off meal for eight people.

A Taste of Asbury Park

Visit the Jersey Shore with an overnight stay at Asbury Park’s historic Hotel Tides, $100 to Moonstruck restaurant and cocktail lounge, and $50 to Watermark beachfront bar.

New York City Center Membership

Immerse yourself in NYC’s performing arts scene with a one-year Spotlight-level membership with New York City Center.

Private Movie Screening

Host a private screening of a movie of your choice for you and 20 friends at The Village at SOPAC Cinemas in South Orange. Includes free popcorn and a fountain drink for each member of the audience.

Home & Accessories

Baccarat Eye Vase

The wavy design of the crystal Eye vase comes from an extraordinary technique. Exterior horizontal cuts and interior vertical cuts combine to produce a magic visual effect.

Garden Consultation by Inspired Gardens

Revitalize your outdoor space. Enjoy this Inspired Garden consultation complete with plants and décor to elevate your yard.

Hermes Scarf

Enjoy this Hermès Les Cles Silk Scarf, made with pure, high-quality silk and screen-printed by hand.

JAVA’s Compost Pickup

Cut your trash in half and save the planet at the same time with Java’s Compost residential compost pick-up service. Includes one month of weekly compost pick-up.

GLEAMR Car Detailing

Refresh your vehicle with a Complete Detail service from GLEAMR, the mobile auto detailing service for those with busy lifestyles.

Family Fun

Zoological Society Membership

Take unlimited visits to Essex County’s Turtle Back Zoo with a one-year Family membership through the Zoological Society of New Jersey.

Crafters Bag from the Neon Tea Party

This kit contains supplies for tie dye, pom poms and tassels, friendship bracelets, embroidery, crochet and more.



About the SOPAC Gala:

This year’s spectacular SOPAC Gala will be held at Drew University on Saturday, November 6 at 6PM. The dazzling evening will feature entertainment by Great American Songbook ambassador Michael Feinstein. This year’s Gala honors Diana Hart, a former SOPAC Board member and owner of Diana Hart Fine Catering who donated abundant time and resources during the early days of Covid-19 helping to feed staff at local hospitals. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to John Lee, a Grammy-winning producer and Jazz All-Star.