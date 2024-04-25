Congressman Donald Payne, Jr., 65, Leaves a ‘Legacy of Service’

Donald Payne Jr., who represented Maplewood and South Orange as part of the 10th Congressional district in New Jersey for 10 years, died today.

According to The New York Times, Payne had been hospitalized and unconscious since April 6, “when he sustained a heart attack resulting from complications of diabetes.”

His death was announced by Gov. Phil Murphy:

Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.,” wrote Murphy in a statement. With his signature bowtie, big heart, and tenacious spirit, Donald embodied the very best of public service. As a former union worker and toll collector, he deeply understood the struggles our working families face, and he fought valiantly to serve their needs, every single day. That purpose was the light that guided him through his early years as Newark City Council President and during his tenure on the Essex County Board of Commissioners. And it guided him still through his more than a decade of service in Congress. It was my great honor to work side-by-side with Donald to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey, and we will hold his memory close to our hearts as we build upon the Payne family’s deep legacy of service in advocating for the communities they served so dearly. Donald’s love will live on in the homes of his neighbors in Newark, who now have access to safe drinking water, and in the good-paying jobs he helped create for his brothers and sisters in labor. And it will live on in his wife Beatrice, and their three children, Donald III, Jack, and Yvonne, who were the pride of his life. Our heartfelt prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.:isued the following statement on Payne’s passing:

“The Payne family has a legacy of public service and Donald Payne Jr. continued that tradition as an elected official representing our community as a Councilman, Freeholder and Congressman. He was a passionate leader and advocate who adored Newark and Essex County and cared deeply about our residents. I am saddened by his passing. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to his family.”

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum posted to Facebook:

I’m really sad to share, if you haven’t heard the news, Congressman Donald Payne Jr. passed away. He was our Representative for a decade in South Orange. This is a shot of him from our firehouse welcoming new recruits to the South Essex Fire Department two months before our congressional redistricting took effect. I last saw him about a month ago on a Zoom and that was the last time I saw him. My deepest condolences, on behalf of the South Orange Village Council and the South Orange community to all his family, friends, staff, colleagues, and to all the constituents who loved him. Way too young. I’ve spoken to our Fire Chief, and we are lowering our flags to remember his service to South Orange and a lifetime of service to New Jerseyeans. May his memory be a blessing. Our flags are now at half-staff. Thank you South Essex Fire Department.

