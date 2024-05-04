‘Freedom to Read with Mychal Threets’: Free Virtual Community Event for All Ages, May 20

From NJ Safe Schools Coalition:

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The New Jersey Safe Schools Coalition with the South Orange Maplewood School District, SOMSD Parenting Center, CHS Freshman Academy with our co-sponsors the Maplewood Memorial Library, South Orange Library, Township of Maplewood, Village of South Orange and the Community Coalition on Race presents, “Freedom to Read – with Mychal Threets”, in conversation with students and our librarians for an all ages free virtual all community event.

Registration is required to attend this event:: https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/ freedomtoread/

Mychal Threets is an award winning librarian from California whose infectious “library joy” and viral insta and TikTok posts has spread awareness about the importance of diverse books and being an upstander against bullying and speaking out about mental health and well-being has been enjoyed by all ages.

SOMSD students will be able to participate both virtually via registration and hybrid onsite streaming by contacting Ms. Marsha Hicks or Karen Weiland. Students are also able to submit questions for Mychal ahead of the event through their SOMSD school librarian. The public or out of district students may submit questions ahead of the event to newjerseysafeschools@gmail.com