Maplewood Mom Holds Second Annual 5k in Daughter’s Memory

From the the SUDC Foundation:

CRANFORD, N.J. — A Maplewood mom and fourth grade teacher at School One in Scotch Plains is holding a 5k in memory of her daughter on May 4 with all proceeds going to the SUDC Foundation.

Ellen Young lost her daughter, Casey, at the age of 21 months in 2011 to sudden unexplained death in childhood (SUDC).

SUDC is the death of a child between the ages of 1 and 18 that remains unexplained after a thorough investigation, including an autopsy. Most often, a seemingly healthy child goes to sleep and never wakes up. Because researchers do not know what causes SUDC, there is also no known way to prevent it. It is the fifth leading category of death in children ages one to four but receives no public research funding.

The SUDC Foundation is the only advocacy organization that is dedicated to raising awareness, funding research and providing support to those who have lost a loved one to SUDC.

Run for Casey 2024 will take place at 1033 Springfield Ave in Nomahegan Park in Cranford, N.J. The kids’ one-mile fun run will start at 9:15 a.m., and the 5k will begin at 10 a.m. There will also be other family activities, including raffles, crafts and face painting.

Sign up using the QR code below: