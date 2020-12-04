The South Mountain YMCA Announces Early Bird Camp Registration for Summer 2021

From the South Mountain YMCA

Lock in your child’s spot at Camp 2021 with our Early Bird VIP Camp Pass. With the Early Bird VIP Camp Pass, you’ll be invited to register BEFORE we make it public and receive our special Early Bird rate; 2020 rates for 2021.

We’ve been working with camp directors and health departments to stay up-to-date on emerging COVID-19 guidance, and determine how the guidance can be applied to summer camps. With that in mind, at this time, we recognize there may be limited camp spaces available next summer. Reserve your spot now!

We’re committed to being thorough, careful, and deliberate as we plan for a safe, fun, and successful summer 2021.

Note: To purchase your camper’s pass, please use a tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Mobile registration is not available at this time. This offer expires January 31, 2021.

*Camps are subject to change.

Basketball Clinic (Entering 2-4)

Counselor-in-Training (CIT) (Entering Grade 8 – 10)

Creative Theater (Entering Grade 1 – 9)

Global Arts (Entering Grade K – 3)

Golf Camp (Entering Grade K – 8)

Half Day Field Fun (Entering Grade 1 – 6)

SOMAPY & SOMAPY Clubhouse (Entering Grade 1 – 7)

Summer Discovery (Entering Grade 1 – 5)

Summer Quest (Entering Grade 5 – 6)

Teen Adventure Camp (Entering Grade 7 – 9)

YKnots 2 (Entering K)

YKnots 3 (Entering 1)

Our financial assistance program is available to families who need assistance in paying for camp or other YMCA programs.