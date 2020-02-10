Acclaimed Author Marjan Kamali Comes to Words Bookstore

From [words] Bookstore:

Local independent bookseller [words] Bookstore will be hosting acclaimed author Marjan Kamali on Thursday, February 20 at 7:00 PM to celebrate the paperback release of THE STATIONERY SHOP.

How do revolutions and uproar disrupt the lives of normal people? Marjan Kamali tackles this question in her moving novel, one of Newsweek’s 30 Best Summer Books, a Real Simple Magazine Top Editor’s Pick, and an Indie Next Pick. At the event, Kamali will discuss the love story at the heart of the book and its historical background, followed by a Q&A and a book signing. The event is free an open to the public.

Marjan Kamali, born in Turkey to Iranian parents, spent her childhood in Kenya, Germany, Turkey, Iran, and the United States. She studied English Literature at UC Berkeley and received her MBA from Columbia University and her MFA from New York University. Her debut novel, TOGETHER TEA, garnered numerous accolades.

Event host [words] Bookstore is located at 179 Maplewood Avenue. There is no prior registration or book purchase required to attend this event.