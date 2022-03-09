Anders Osborne, Jackie Greene & Nick Lowe Coming Soon to SOPAC

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center

This spring and summer, SOPAC’s Singer-Songwriters lineup offers 11 unique concerts.

On Sunday, May 29, Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene along with special guest Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters take the SOPAC stage for a performance sponsored by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation. Osborne has been called “the poet laureate of Louisiana’s fertile roots music scene,” by Guitar Player. Greene has been praised for his “honeyed tenor” by Rolling Stone. The outlet also named him among “the most notable guitarists from the next generation of six-string legends.”

On Sunday, June 19, longtime producer and songwriter Nick Lowe brings his current ‘second act’ as a silver-haired, tender-hearted but sharp-tongued singer to SOPAC. He’ll be joined by Los Straitjackets. Clad in their trademark Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masks, the band is known for their unique, high-energy brand of original Rock & Roll.

Son Volt

With Special Guest Jesse Farrar

MARCH 9

Tickets: $34-$44

Founded by songwriter and vocalist Jay Farrar, Son Volt is an Americana Rock band that also infuses Folk, Country, Blues and Soul into their sound. Their songs often seek out the ghosts of America’s discordant or forgotten past. The group marked their 25th anniversary in 2020, while in lockdown due to the pandemic. They released their 10th studio album, Electro Melodier in July 2021.

Edwin McCain Acoustic Trio

MARCH 18

Tickets: $38-$48

A longtime friend of Hootie and the Blowfish, the guitarist has been called the “great American romantic” (The New York Times). Edwin McCain’s tender, instantly recognizable ballads “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More” are immortalized in several 2000s film and TV soundtracks.

Marc Broussard

APRIL 1

Tickets: $35-$45

Marc Broussard’s signature “Bayou Soul” style and rich voice are influenced by his Louisiana roots and musical father, a guitarist for the Soul band The Boogie Kings.

Shovels & Rope: The Manticore Tour

APRIL 8

Tickets: $29-$39

Shovels & Rope channel Country, Folk, Bluegrass, Americana and Blues through a nervy Indie Rock prism. Partners musically and in life, this duo composed of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst combines threads from their solo careers in the harmonious music they mix together. Their new album Manticore is out now.

The Milk Carton Kids

APRIL 9

Tickets: $35-$45

With pure tones, entwined acoustic guitars and rootsy songwriting, The Milk Carton Kids weave a captivating spell. The harmonious sound of the twice Grammy Award-nominated Indie-Folk duo has earned them comparisons to Simon & Garfunkel and the Everly Brothers. Their engaging live shows have a touch of comedy with Smothers Brothers-esque banter.

Suzanne Vega: An Evening of New York Songs & Stories

APRIL 21

Tickets: $39-$195 (VIP Packages Available)

The Grammy Award-winning artist with her restrained Folk-Pop sound celebrates her career-spanning live album, An Evening of New York Songs & Stories, in an intimate concert.

Anders Osborne and Jackie Green

with special guest Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters

MAY 29

Tickets: $38-$55

Friends Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene are gifted as both singer-songwriters and guitarists. Join them for this evening of old-fashioned tune trading. This performance is sponsored by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation, which supports and encourages an appreciation for American jazz, American popular music and jazz performance as well as the fine arts, particularly in Louis Prima’s hometown of New Orleans and New Jersey, where Gia Maione grew up. This event exemplifies the Foundation’s mission of supporting the arts since 2011. “We are thrilled to support SOPAC in bringing live performances by these great artists” said Anthony J. Sylvester, Trustee and Partner at Florham Park based law firm Sherman Atlas Sylvester & Stamelman, LLP.

Joan Osborne

JUNE 10

Tickets: $38-$48

The multi-platinum selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy Award nominee is a soulful vocalist who has performed alongside such notable artists as Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris and Mavis Staples. Osborne released a collection of unheard demos and live in-studio radio recordings, titled Radio Waves, in February.

Martin Sexton

JUNE 18

Tickets: $38-$48

His spirited songs run the American musical gamut, incorporating Soul, Country and Blues. The guitarist has been praised for “his unpretentious heartiness” (The New York Times).

Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue Starring Los Straitjackets

Opening Artist: Tommy McLain + CC Adcock

JUNE 19

Tickets: $49-$59

Legendary songwriter Nick Lowe is widely known for such hits as “Cruel to Be Kind” and “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding.” Since 2014, Lowe’s toured around the world on a wave of Surf Rock with the Lucha Libre Mexican wrestling masked instrumental heavy hitters, Los Straitjackets.

Roger McGuinn, Co-founder of The Byrds

JUNE 23

Tickets: $34-$49

From his signature 12-string Rickenbacker sound to his instantly recognizable vocals on hits like “Turn, Turn, Turn,” “Eight Miles High” and “Mr. Tambourine Man,” experience the unmistakable style of Roger McGuinn.

Covid-19:

At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test and wear a mask. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.

About SOPAC:

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council’s performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz ‘N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.

About the Gia Maione Prima Foundation:

In 2011, the Gia Maione Prima Foundation was established with the assistance of long-time friend and counsel, Anthony J. Sylvester of Sherman Atlas Sylvester & Stamelman LLP. Gia Maione Prima was a singer and the widow of Louis Prima, the famous jazz musician, singer and composer from New Orleans. Louis Prima was known for his exuberant, extroverted performing style. His career spanned over 50 years and he was one of the most iconic American musicians and performers of the 20th century. After Louis’ passing, Gia assumed control of the Prima archives and managed his vast musical legacy. She had a passion for providing music education and outreach initiatives which were geared towards mentoring and inspiring our young people. Gia Maione Prima passed away on September 23, 2013, but through the dedication and continued support of Anthony J. Sylvester, Gia’s Foundation continues to support the vision of both Louis and Gia Prima. For information on the Gia Maione Prima Foundation, visit giamaioneprimafoundation.com.