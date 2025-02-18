Arts & CultureGovernmentMaplewood

Andrea Teutli Joins Maplewood Township as Manager of Arts & Culture

by

The Mexico City native’s work has included managing large-scale cultural heritage events at archaeological sites in Mexico, to commissioning artists for public art programs at The High Line in New York City.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

In January, Maplewood Township welcomed Andrea Teutli as its new manager of the Division of Arts and Culture. Teutli quickly got to work, organizing, among other events, the township’s roster of Black History Month celebrations.

Born and raised in Mexico City, Teutli has worked in creative placemaking and cultural programming since 2007, “transforming public spaces into vibrant hubs of artistic and cultural activity.”

Per a post on the Township’s website, Teutli shared her excitement to join the Maplewood Arts & Culture Division and wrote that she looked “forward to working closely with the community to develop engaging cultural and artistic programs that celebrate diversity and creativity.”

Andrea Teutli

“With over 17 years of experience in artistic programming, public art installations, and leading community engagement initiatives, I am deeply passionate about creating innovative and impactful programs which resonate with diverse audiences, integrating community and art while fostering connection and identity.

She continued, “My career has spanned managing large-scale cultural heritage events at archaeological sites in Mexico, organizing art festivals at historic landmarks across Mexico City, and commissioning local, national, and international artists for major Public Art programs at Scottsdale Public Art in Arizona and The High Line in New York City. Throughout my career, I have collaborated with a wide range of artists to bring large-scale public artworks to life and expand programming such as workshops, artist residencies, and exhibitions. These experiences have allowed me to witness firsthand the transformative power of fostering community engagement and creating shared cultural experiences.”

Teutli takes on the manager roll that was filled by Zakiyyah Williams in 2024, following the departure of Sally Unsworth. Prior to Unsworth, Ana De Archuleta was director of Arts and Culture. Teutli is a full-time township employee and will earn $78,000/year.

Contact Teutli here.

Artist Danielle Scott, curator Nette Forné Thomas, Mayor Nancy Adams, and Andrea Teutli at “Ancestral Call” opening at 1978 Arts Center on Feb. 2, 2025.

Related Articles

Know Your Rights—Maplewood Immigration Advocate & Lawyer Shares...

Maplewood’s Tricia Tunstall to Receive Wharton Arts Education...

‘Ancestral Call’ at 1978 Arts Center Provides Fitting...

Karen Hilton Announces Resignation Effective April 15 After...

As Engel Bows Out, Maplewood Dems Seek Candidates...

CHS Principal Sanchez Answers Course Selection Questions, Concerns...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE