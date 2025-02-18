Andrea Teutli Joins Maplewood Township as Manager of Arts & Culture

In January, Maplewood Township welcomed Andrea Teutli as its new manager of the Division of Arts and Culture. Teutli quickly got to work, organizing, among other events, the township’s roster of Black History Month celebrations.

Born and raised in Mexico City, Teutli has worked in creative placemaking and cultural programming since 2007, “transforming public spaces into vibrant hubs of artistic and cultural activity.”

Per a post on the Township’s website, Teutli shared her excitement to join the Maplewood Arts & Culture Division and wrote that she looked “forward to working closely with the community to develop engaging cultural and artistic programs that celebrate diversity and creativity.”