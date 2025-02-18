Andrea Teutli Joins Maplewood Township as Manager of Arts & Culture

In January, Maplewood Township welcomed Andrea Teutli as its new manager of the Division of Arts and Culture. Teutli quickly got to work, organizing, among other events, the township’s roster of Black History Month celebrations.
Born and raised in Mexico City, Teutli has worked in creative placemaking and cultural programming since 2007, “transforming public spaces into vibrant hubs of artistic and cultural activity.”
Per a post on the Township’s website, Teutli shared her excitement to join the Maplewood Arts & Culture Division and wrote that she looked “forward to working closely with the community to develop engaging cultural and artistic programs that celebrate diversity and creativity.”
“With over 17 years of experience in artistic programming, public art installations, and leading community engagement initiatives, I am deeply passionate about creating innovative and impactful programs which resonate with diverse audiences, integrating community and art while fostering connection and identity.
She continued, “My career has spanned managing large-scale cultural heritage events at archaeological sites in Mexico, organizing art festivals at historic landmarks across Mexico City, and commissioning local, national, and international artists for major Public Art programs at Scottsdale Public Art in Arizona and The High Line in New York City. Throughout my career, I have collaborated with a wide range of artists to bring large-scale public artworks to life and expand programming such as workshops, artist residencies, and exhibitions. These experiences have allowed me to witness firsthand the transformative power of fostering community engagement and creating shared cultural experiences.”
Teutli takes on the manager roll that was filled by Zakiyyah Williams in 2024, following the departure of Sally Unsworth. Prior to Unsworth, Ana De Archuleta was director of Arts and Culture. Teutli is a full-time township employee and will earn $78,000/year.
Contact Teutli here.