January 25 South Orange Symphony CHS Concert Features Teacher/Student Violin Duo

by The Village Green

Ayla Goore will perform Bach’s “Double” Concerto on Sunday, January 25, with her teacher CHS grad Joseph Tornquist.

From the South Orange Symphony:

Thirteen-year-old East Orange violinist Ayla Goore will perform Bach’s “Double” Concerto on Sunday, January 25, side-by-side with her teacher, violinist Joseph Tornquist. Ayla began studying violin at age seven, attends Montclair Kimberley Academy Middle School, and plays soccer with the Den of Lions Club of Newark. Joseph is the South Orange  Symphony‘s concertmaster and a graduate of Columbia High School.

Violinists Ayla Goore & Joseph Tornquist

“We’re thrilled to showcase Ayla and Joe in Bach’s masterpiece for two violins and string orchestra,” said SO Symphony Conductor Susan Haig. “The free Family Concert is a great introduction to the full range of orchestral sounds and styles for all ages.”

Held at 3 p.m. at South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Ave., the concert features the Columbia High School Festival Choir (Nicholas Diaz, director) singing Mozart’s sublime Ave Verum Corpus and “Wanting Memories” by Sweet Honey in the Rock. Newark-based tenor soloist Keaun Guy will sing Handel’s beloved “Ev’ry Valley” from Messiah.

Tenor Keaun Guy

During intermission, children can visit the Instrument “Petting Zoo,” take a close look at the violins, violas, trumpets, trombones and flutes, and perhaps get a quick demo and lesson from a musician.

Favorite works for full orchestra include Morton Gould’s American Salute, based on the Civil War song “When Johnny Comes Marching Home,” Rossini’s spirited Overture to The Barber of Seville, and Holst’s epic “Jupiter” from The Planets. Two movements of Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter” offer listeners a peak experience of Viennese classical form.

SO Symphony & Susan Haig rehearse

The Orchestra’s 55 musicians are from South Orange and Maplewood and surrounding towns and counties and rehearse at SOMS on Tuesday evenings. Our mission is to present orchestral repertoire free of charge to inspire, enrich, and educate the community.

The South Orchestra Symphony plays fall, winter, and spring Sunday afternoon concerts at SOMS, a “Star-Spangled South Orange” Fourth of July fest at Flood’s Hill, and a “Messiah Sing-Along” at First Presbyterian & Trinity Church each December.

Community volunteers are welcome to help the SO Symphony with publicity, strategic planning, and fundraising. Contact us through the website or slip us a note at the concert. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 91, South Orange, NJ 07079. The Family concert is made possible by funding from Essex County Division of Cultural Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

