Siendo Puente Event on March 28 to Raise Funds For Arts & Culture Programs in Puerto Rico

From Mi Patria PR:

Mi Patria PR announces “Siendo Puente | Being a Bridge”, a fundraising event on March 28, 2026, from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at Lumin – Eco Community Café (90 Laurel Avenue, Union, NJ, near Maplewood-Union border).

The event unites the Puerto Rican diaspora, veterans, allies, and leaders through art, music, spoken word, and storytelling to promote healing from trauma, displacement, and instability. All proceeds strengthen Mi Patria PR’s Art & Culture Programs in Puerto Rico, including:

Buying art supplies and musical instruments

Expanding staff

Delivering workshops in public schools

Supporting veterans and preventing displacement island-wide

“Siendo Puente is a call to build real relationships, shared responsibility, and collective empowerment — beyond distant charity.”

Supported by partners like Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, CENTRO for Puerto Rican Studies, and Trend Vibez Agency.

Join us to turn creativity into action and community into something we build together!

About Mi Patria PR

A grassroots 501(c)(3) based in Isabela, Puerto Rico (EIN: 66-1010693), focused on sustainable housing, emergency preparedness, veteran support, and healing through art & culture.