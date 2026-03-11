Report: Police Identify Maplewood Man as Shooter in Berkeley Township Triple Homicide

NJ.com is reporting that police identified Vaughn Stewart, 37, of Maplewood, as the man who shot and killed three people before killing himself on Tuesday morning in Berkeley Township in Ocean County. The victims, according to Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, are Stewart’s ex-partner Deonna Stewart, 38, and her parents Allan Russell, 61, and Michelle Russell, 60.

According to the report, Vaughn and Deonna Stewart had three children, who were found unharmed in the Russells’ home, where the shooting occurred.

Village Green is reaching out to the Ocean Prosecutor’s Office for more information.

Read the full report on NJ.com.