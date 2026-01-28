Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Cast of Columbia High’s INTO THE WOODS Hosts Kids Workshop Jan. 31

by The Village Green

The workshop will be on Jan. 31 from 10am-12pm and is for kids in grades 1-5.

From the producers of the Columbia High School Musical:

Join us in the WOODS!

We are excited to announce the upcoming Kids Workshop hosted by the cast of Columbia High School’s production of INTO THE WOODS.

The morning activities will include learning a song and a choreographed dance from the show, completing a fun art project, and games! The kids will be working with the cast of INTO THE WOODS and everyone will get a sneak peek of the show.

See below for the flyer and to signup, please click this link: (SIGNUP LINK)

Any questions? Please email [email protected]

