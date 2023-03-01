Arts & CultureSchools / KidsSouth Orange

CHS Grad Dan Oxman Returns to Jeopardy! for ‘High School Reunion’ Tournament March 1

by Mary Barr Mann
After more than four years, South Orange native and Columbia High School graduate Dan Oxman will return to the Jeopardy! stage on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Oxman last appeared on the Jeopardy! quiz show on November 9, 2018, as a CHS senior. He won $5,000 as a Teen Tournament Quarterfinalist. Now a student at the University of Maryland, Oxman was excited to reunite with his fellow contestants from 2018.

The “Jeopardy!” High School Reunion Tournament kicked off Feb. 20 and airs through March 9 on ABC, and also features two other New Jersey residents (one from Chatham, the other from Basking Ridge) as well as a current Princeton University student from out of state. Mayim Bialik is hosting the tournament.

Read Matters Magazine‘s 2018 account of Oxman’s Jeopardy! journey here. Watch Oxman’s 2018 performance below. And tune in and cheer Dan to victory in 2023!

Mayim Bialik with Dan Oxman, CHS Class of 2019

Dan Oxman with Alex Trebek in 2018

