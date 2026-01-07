CHS Senior Performs in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ in Springfield, Jan. 9-11

South Orange resident and Columbia High School senior Lanah Differt stars in the role of narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat this weekend at Jonathan Dayton High School in Springfield, New Jersey.

The musical is produced by Front & Center for Performing Arts — a dance and theater center that for 24 years has offered individuals of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to grow and develop artistically.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, this high-energy, family-friendly musical brings the biblical story of Joseph to life with humor, heart and unforgettable songs. The show follows Joseph’s journey from dreamer to hero— celebrating resilience, kindness, and the power of believing in yourself.

The production is directed and choreographed by Julie Celeste-Lira and produced by Renee Celeste-Lira, with musical direction by Michael Hicks. “This show holds such a special place in my heart,” says Julie Celeste-Lira. “It’s a wonderful reminder to trust the process of life. Even when we can’t always see the bigger picture, if we allow it, life has a way of growing us in ways we never dreamed possible.”

SHOW DATES & TIMES

Friday, January 9, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 10, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday January 11, 1 p.m.

LOCATION

Johnathan Dayton High School, 139 Mountain Avenue, Springfield, NJ 07081

TICKETS

Tickets are $15, $25, $35, $45, depending on seat location. Tickets can be purchased at the Front & Center website. Any remaining seats will be sold at the door before each show.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals in New York.