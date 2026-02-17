CHS Student’s Paper to Be Published in Prestigious Concord Review

During the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education meeting that took place on January 29, 2026, BOE President William Meyer acknowledged the acceptance of Scarlet Strogov’s history research paper into The Concord Review, one of the most highly selective student journals in the nation. Strogov will be the only American public school student featured in the upcoming Spring issue.

The Concord Review harkens itself as “the only quarterly journal in the world to publish the academic research papers of secondary students.” The journal was founded in 1987 and consistently receives high acclaim from national and international school districts. Strogov’s paper, a 23-paged essay on how the anti-feather crusade in the Victorian era helped shape the American Conservation Movement, was submitted to The Concord Review in December of 2025. It was officially accepted by the journal in the week of January 25, 2026.

Strogov’s essay presents an in-depth analysis on the Victorian era’s gaudy taxidermied bird hats, feathered fashion, and the surrounding environmental controversy. While a trendy staple in elite women’s circles, the fashion had an undeniable negative impact on avian wildlife. Strogov was particularly drawn to the detail that “the same women who once wore the hats eventually joined [the growing conservation movement]” in response to rising awareness of the trend’s destructive impact. “That self-correction … was really impactful to me,” she stated.

Strogov, a junior at Columbia High School, is a current BOE Student Representative (along with Penn Shapiro). In 9th grade, she won 3rd place in the John Locke Global Essay Competition for Theology, while in 10th grade, she took 2nd place in the JFK Profile in Courage Essay Contest. Strogov also founded the Empathy Across Difference Club, which engages students in difficult conversation through open dialogue that promotes healthy and constructive discourse.

At Columbia High School, Strogov commits herself to service, education, and challenge. Her position on Student Council motivated her collaborate with Shapiro to start an internship program that links students who wish to help the school with administrators seeking assistance. Strogov also serves as a member of the Achieve Board, tutors students through the Achieve Foundation, and offers more tutoring as a Teacher’s Assistant. “It means so much to me that every kid here gets to have [a supportive district that] cares about them,” Strogov said.

Above all else, Strogov expresses a love for truth-seeking, which includes the process of “writing and arguing with myself […] and sometimes never coming to a conclusion, and being okay with that.” In addition, Strogov deeply appreciates the support that she has received from her teachers and the school community. “It’s about showing up when you’re scared [and] finding great mentors,” she explained. “You have to show up and do your best to even be a contender.”

Strogov began working on her research paper in January 2025. Throughout the process, she received guidance from her AP United States History teacher, Matt Borkowski, who also provided help with her JFK Profile in Courage entry. Strogov describes Mr. Borkowski as a teacher who “has made such an impact on me. He truly cares about his students.”

Mr. Borkowski, who has spent 19 years with Columbia High School, credits Strogov’s achievements to her passion for history and her drive to “enrich her own educational experience.” While students have approached him with goals similar to Strogov’s, Mr. Borkowski states that he “can’t remember any of them ever getting published in a journal to this degree,” and believes Strogov’s success can and should serve as motivation for other students to take risks and push themselves intellectually.

Beyond Strogov’s love for history, she also expresses a passion for songwriting, educating, journalism, musical theater, and helping others. “I’m still uncertain of what I’m going to be one day,” Strogov said.

Robin Van Nostrand is a 12th grade student at Columbia High School, working as a paid student freelancer with Village Green through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.