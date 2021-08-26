Cinema Lab Brings Movies Back to South Orange With ‘The Village Cinemas at SOPAC’

On August 12, South Orange residents celebrated the grand opening of The Village cinemas at the South Orange Performing Arts Center.

Cinema Lab announced the reopening of the five screens formerly operated by Bow Tie Cinemas in July. The Cinema Lab team, which includes Actor and Producer Patrick Wilson, Entrepreneur and former Stitcher CEO Erik Diehn and Film and Television Producer and former BAFTA NY Chair Luke Parker Bowles, is offering a slate of the latest studio, independent and blockbuster films–from major, small and mid-sized studios–as well as independent and documentary series and conversations with filmmakers.

The celebration in August was hosted by Cinema Lab and South Orange Performing Arts Center with The Fox & Falcon providing food and refreshments.

Cinema Lab is also planning to reopen the Maplewood Theater as “The Maplewood” sometime in 2022.

Photos courtesy of Deborah Engel.