Columbia High School Senior Wins Merit Award at Statewide Art Exhibition

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District Department of Fine & Performing Arts:

Columbia High School senior Francie Christensen has been awarded a Merit Award for her photograph titled “Sarah” at the Art Administrators of New Jersey (AANJ) Emerging Artists Exhibition, a prestigious annual program showcasing the state’s most talented high school visual artists.

The awards ceremony took place Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the James Howe Gallery in Vaughn Eames Hall at Kean University in Elizabeth, New Jersey. The event featured an exhibition viewing followed by the awards ceremony.

The AANJ Emerging Artists Exhibition is a cornerstone of visual arts education in New Jersey, designed to encourage and support creativity among high school students across the state, said South Orange-Maplewood School District’s Fine & Performing Arts Supervisor James A. Manno. The program recognizes exceptional young artists with certificates and medals, and top participants may be nominated for the Governor’s Awards in Arts Education. The exhibition serves as a vital platform for emerging talent, featuring diverse media including photography, painting, and other visual arts, he said.

Christensen reflected on the significance of the experience. “As a student artist, this exhibit was such an exciting opportunity. Being there surrounded by other students reminded me how much art brings people together,” she said. “Seeing the look on Mr. Cutrona, my photography teacher’s face, while receiving the honorable mention made me feel so grateful to have a teacher who not only inspires me but also experiences this achievement with me.”

CHS photography teacher Rich Cutrona said, “The Emerging Artists Art Exhibition is an outstanding event that allows exceptional students the opportunity to be recognized for their talent and dedication to the visual arts. This staple of art education in New Jersey is a positive and memorable experience for all that attend.”

Manno praised both Christensen and all participating students statewide.

“Congratulations to Francie and all of the student winners across the state who participated in this year’s exhibition. Events like the AANJ Emerging Artists Exhibition are invaluable to our students and our community. They not only celebrate the incredible talent of young artists but also reinforce the essential role that arts education plays in developing creative thinking, self-expression, and cultural awareness. New Jersey’s commitment to supporting programs like this ensures that our students have the opportunities and recognition they deserve as they develop their artistic voices.”

Christensen’s parents expressed pride in their daughter’s achievement and gratitude for the support she has received.

“We are so pleased that Francie has received such support and respect in her art-making from her teachers and the community,” said Jennifer and Stephen Christensen. “We have always encouraged her to create, and the guidance of instructors like Mr. Cutrona, as well as the recognition of AANJ, provide the essential encouragement that a young artist needs to thrive.”

The AANJ Emerging Artists Exhibition has a history of launching the careers of young creators and providing statewide recognition for talented students from schools across New Jersey.

Traditionally hosted at the James Howe Gallery at Kean University, the exhibition provides essential recognition and encouragement to young artists while supporting visual arts education in New Jersey public schools.