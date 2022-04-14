Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Columbia High Special Dance to Offer Master Class April 30

by CHS Special Dance Company
written by CHS Special Dance Company
From Columbia High School Special Dance Company:

The Special Dance Company, Columbia High School’s resident dance company for 51 years, is giving young dancers in the South Orange – Maplewood community the chance to learn and dance with members of the Company with the return of the Special Dance Master Class on Saturday, April 30.

“There is so much young talent in our community,” said Kandice N. Point-Du-Jour, Artistic Director of the Special Dance Company, “and we want to give kids a chance to experience what members of our Company do every day in class.”

The Special Dance Company Master Class is designed for boys and girls from Kindergarten to 8th Grade and takes place at Columbia High School. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. in the lobby of the school and the Master Class begins promptly at 10am. At 11:45 a.m., parents and friends of the students are invited to CHS’s historic, renovated
auditorium for a showing of the work done in the Master Class and a sneak preview of the Special Dance Company’s May performance.

Admission to the Master Class is $25 per student. Masks will be required at all times.

Note that space is limited and Master Class tickets are not sold at the door as pre-registration is required. Visit www.specialdancecompany.com by April 27 to register.

“I truly hope that every young dancer in our community gets a chance to be a part of our Master Class,” said Point-Du-Jour. “They can learn so much from our amazing Company members and maybe someday they will be on the CHS stage as a member of  the Special Dance Company.”

