SOMA Comes Together to Help Columbia High School Class of ’24 Finish Strong

From the Columbia High School HSA:

The CHS class of ’24 entered high school via Zoom during the pandemic, and they will depart after a senior year filled with unexpected twists and turns. They have been so resilient and deserve a fantastic send off at Midnight Madness, a 35+ year CHS tradition.

Midnight Madness is a phone-and-substance-free overnight experience to a surprise venue on the night of graduation, June 19. Seniors board buses at CHS, which parade through the two downtowns to cheering crowds of parents and neighbors, and then make their way to the secret location until the wee hours of the morning.

A team of parent volunteers is coordinating the event and raising money to defray the cost of the experience for every senior, as well as offer a no-cost option for anyone who needs it. The goal is for 100% of the seniors to be able to attend Midnight Madness.

Small business sponsorships are available starting at only $150, and more than a dozen local businesses have already come on board. Special thanks to the Sam Joseph Team for sponsoring the bus parade, Village Hall South Orange for sponsoring the South Orange Send Off Party for the parade, and the Jill Sockwell Group for coming on as an initial leading sponsor. Sponsorship information and a payment portal can be found at https://www.columbiahsa.com/midnightmadness

Anyone in our towns who wants to support the Class of ’24 can purchase a lawn sign that benefits Midnight Madness and shows our community that you’re behind our seniors. Lawn signs are $30 and can be purchased at CHSCougarShop.com (along with other official CHS merch) with free doorstep delivery in SOMA.

We’re hoping to fill the streets of Maplewood and South Orange for the bus parade on June 19th (more details and route coming soon) and we hope that every resident will help us celebrate and support the efforts and strength of the CHS Class of 2024.