Columbia High Teacher Offers 2026 Summer Film Workshop

Columbia High School film and animation teacher Paul Marigliano is once again teaming up with the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School to offer a summer film workshop for 8th to 12th graders and rising 8th graders.

Marigliano is an experienced film and animation teacher at CHS for the past 20 years, and has been working for the adult school for almost as long. Marigliano helped to guide countless students to win awards at festivals around the country throughout his career. The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School closed its children’s summer program a couple years ago and with their approval Marigliano is continuing with this film workshop.

The workshop is local, affordable, and a lot of fun! Whether students are new to filmmaking or have some experience, they will get something out of it. The film workshop will take place in the film and animation CHS classroom, A137.

The workshop is offered in 2 sessions, both lasting 2 weeks:

The first session is Monday-Friday, June 22-July 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second session is Monday-Friday, July 6-July 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost per session is $550.

In this immersive workshop, students will be very hands-on while working in small groups. Students will learn how to generate ideas for their films, be introduced to the fundamentals of filmmaking including: shot composition, camera angles, shooting, and sound. This course will have an emphasis on creating short films and filmmakers will discover how to bring their ideas to life.

This is an excellent class for students who want to test the filmmaking waters as well as for learners who want to gain practical skills to prepare for college. Filmmakers will be using professional-quality equipment and if interested in continuing the filmmaking experience, they can pick up where they left off in a second two-week session. This workshop is for 8th-12th Graders and students who are considered rising 8th graders are also welcome.

Additional Information:

Each day will run from 9:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. and a one hour lunch break will be given each day at 12:00 p.m. Students will be using a variety of DSLR cameras and a large number of lenses to choose from. Lights, microphones, and gimbals are all available as well while we edit on Final Cut Pro. If there are any other questions anyone is more than welcome to message me at [email protected]