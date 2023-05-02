Columbia HS Garners 13 Paper Mill Rising Star Nominations for ‘Something Rotten’

The students and staff of this year’s smash Columbia High School musical, Something Rotten, has received a whopping 13 nominations in the 2023 Paper Mill Rising Star Awards — the most of any high school.

In addition to being nominated for Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical, Something Rotten was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Chorus, Outstanding Achievement by a Teacher/Director and for Choreography and Staging for Bethany Pettigrew and Tricia Benn, Outstanding Musical Director for Jake Ezzo, Outstanding Scenic Achievement for Louis J. Medrano, Outstanding Lighting Achievement for Tara Marie Abbondante and Outstanding Costume Achievement for Barbara Canace.

“More than 150 students are involved in the CHS musical, whether on stage or behind the scenes,” said Pettigrew. “They work together every year for a common goal and always create something magical. We are thrilled to be acknowledged and so proud of our amazing students and creative team.”

The winners will be announced at a live ceremony (that will also be livestreamed) on June 13.

“The talent we see in New Jersey High Schools is outstanding. This year was more competitive than ever,” said Mark S. Hoebee, Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director in the release. “A record 115 New Jersey high schools participated in this year’s Rising Star Awards and each of them are doing such excellent work. When a school is nominated for a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star award it is a true testament of the hard work they put in to their high school musical. I congratulate them all.”

“Programs like the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards raise the bar and create opportunities for student performers and theater technicians to be recognized for their achievements, while giving them access to thousands of dollars in scholarships and professional training. We consistently hear from top-tier colleges and casting directors that a Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Award is a significant accolade for an aspiring theater artist,” said Paper Mill Director of Education Lisa Cooney.

Students receiving final nominations in the lead and supporting acting categories receive a scholarship to Paper Mill Playhouse‘s competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, a professional training program.

Receiving final nominations in lead and supporting categories were Quincy Hampton as “Nick Bottom” (lead) and Owen Umiker as “Will Shakespeare” (supporting).

Students who received final nominations for Outstanding Performance in a Featured Role were: Alonzo Gallo as “Minstrel”, Mac Silverstein as “Brother Jeremiah” and Miller Asch as “Nostradamus”.

CHS students receiving Honorable Mentions include: Zoe McKay as “Lady Clapham”, Scarlett Choi as “Portia”, and Scott Barton as “Nigel Bottom”. The musical also received an Honorable Mention as Outstanding Performance by a Featured Ensemble Group for “Troupe”.

