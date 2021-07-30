Essex County Announces Free Summer Music Concert Series in August

From Essex County Executive’s Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. invites the public to visit the Essex County Parks System and enjoy the 2021 Essex County Free Summer Music Concert Series. Upcoming events feature concerts by Jersey Sound, The Symphonics, StoneFlower Band: A Santana Tribute and EagleMania.

“Our Free Concert Series offers a diverse lineup of performers who will take center stage in venues throughout our historic Essex County Park System. Pack a blanket, enjoy the cool evening breeze and dance to the sounds of classical, rock and roll, jazz, big band, Latin and more,” DiVincenzo said.

Jersey Sound

Jersey Sound is one of the Tri-State area’s premier oldies band, known for its versatility and talented members. The band puts its own spin on the music industry by giving the audience a combination of music genres creating delectable sounds the ear can only imagine. They offer an eclectic blend of classic Oldies, Classic Rock, Motown, R&B, British Invasion and Pop. With the very best vocalists and a killer rhythm section holding it all together, the “Jersey Sound” experience is one the audience will never forget. Jersey Sound will perform as follows:

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Essex County Yanticaw Park

Park Drive

Nutley, NJ

The Symphonics

Each member of The Symphonics has extensive musical backgrounds and have performed with a variety of other musical acts, including The Infernos, J.T. Carter, The Duprees, Johnny Maestro and the Brooklyn Bridge and the Sidewalk Symphony. The band performs a variety of music from the 1940s through today and cover numerous styles of music including Big Band, Motown, Oldies, Swing and Showtunes. The Symphonics will perform as follows:

Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Essex County Verona Park

Bloomfield Avenue

Verona, NJ

StoneFlower Band: A Santana Tribute

A shared vision to create a truly authentic, high energy tribute to Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame artist Carlos Santana resulted in the formation of The StoneFlower Band in 2010. The name was adopted from a song on the Caravanserai Album, which represents a pivotal period in the evolution of the iconic Santana sound. StoneFlower’s seemingly effortless syncopation of percussion delivers a spellbinding resonance that gets the audience moving in their seat or on their feet. Over the years StoneFlower has enjoyed expanding their musical repertoire for their fans to include other great rock n’ roll bands such as The Rolling Stones, The Doobie Brothers, David Bowie, Chicago, The Grateful Dead and more. StoneFlower Band will perform as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Essex County Brookdale Park

Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield

Bellevue Avenue, Bloomfield

EagleMania

EagleMania is the world’s greatest Eagles tribute band. The band has dedicated itself to faithfully reproducing the music of The Eagles. Since their inception, EagleMania has been thrilling audiences all over the country with their stunning five-part harmony and uncanny ability to emulate the unmistakable sound of The Eagles. Their show consists of the Eagles’ greatest hits, as well as some of the solo work of Don Henley, Glenn Frey, and Joe Walsh. EagleMania has spent countless hours breaking down everything The Eagles recorded on their albums and faithfully reproduces those unforgettable songs in the most authentic way possible. EagleMania will perform as follows:

Date: Friday, August 13, 2021

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Essex County Brookdale Park

Watchung Avenue, Bloomfield

Bellevue Avenue, Bloomfield

The SummerMusic Concert Series is being sponsored by Rose Squared Productions and The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. The series is also made possible, in part, by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State.

Concerts are held at accessible sites. Persons who require special accommodations or assistance are asked to call at least two weeks prior to the concert to alert staff as to their needs. Admission to the concerts is free. For more information, please call the Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 973‑268-3500.

The Essex County Park System was created in 1895 and is the first county park system established in the United States. The Park System consists of more than 6,000 acres and has 23 parks, five reservations, an environmental center, a zoo, Treetop Adventure Course, ice skating rink, roller skating rink, three public golf courses, golf driving range, two miniature golf courses, Treetop Adventure Course, five off-leash dog facilities, a castle and the Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.