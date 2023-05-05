Extra Extra! Ryan Murphy to Film FX/Hulu Series ‘Thriller’ at Columbia HS in Maplewood

Columbia High School will once again be the site of a major filming project as Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX/Hulu TV weekly anthology series “Thriller” will film four days at the school in mid-May.

“This is a major [series] that’s being shot at CHS and Maplewood will be very prominently featured…” said Mayor Dean Dafis at Tuesday’s Township Committee meeting.

Murphy is a renowned writer, producer and director best known for “Glee,” “American Horror Story” and “Monster,” among other projects.

“The whole series will be shot in New Jersey this summer with the four days in Maplewood at Columbia High School,” Township Clerk Liz Fritzen told Village Green. The production company is 20th Television.

The Township Committee voted to grant the company a waiver to film past the mandated stop time of 8 p.m.

“No less than three or four police officers will be there the entire time to minimize noise and disruption”, Fritzen told the Township Committee. “If it’s not working out we will shut them down.”

Filming dates:

Wednesday, May 10, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, May 11, 11 a.m. to midnight

Friday, May 12, 1:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Monday, May 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The filming is mostly indoors, but one day — Friday, May 12 — will be outdoors and will include exterior scenes of a fictional emergency response to CHS, according to a flyer issued to local residents. That shoot will involve the use of prop fire engines, police cars and ambulances. Traffic will be affected on Parker Avenue between North Terrace and Valley Street, and Kensington Terrace between Crowell Terr. and Parker Avenue.

The TC also approved a waiver for a shoot that will take place on Sunday, May 21 at the Maplewood Mercantile on Dunnell Road across from Memorial Park. “It’s a filming company that’s worked in Maplewood many times…and they’ve never ever been a problem,” Fritzen said.

Fritzen also suggested the township review its filming ordinance.

“Maplewood has become extremely popular, we’re filming friendly. We have film shoots at least every week. I’d like to take a look and make some recommendations to the TC” on revising the ordinance.