‘Female Hysteria’ Exhibition Opens at the Pierro Gallery Thursday, February 26

From the South Orange Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs:

You’re warmly invited to the opening night of Female Hysteria—an exhibition that is bold, unapologetic, and deeply resonant.

Thursday, Feb. 26 | 6:30–8:30 PM | 5 Mead Street, South Orange

Female Hysteria confronts the historically misogynistic diagnosis once used to pathologize women’s emotions, voices, and bodies—and powerfully reclaims it. This exhibition celebrates women artists who embrace intensity, audacity, beauty, rage, humor, vulnerability, and strength in their work.

The show is about honoring the weight women carry—and the power that endures beneath it.









Experience work by an extraordinary group of artists:

Cassandra St. Jean, Chloe Weiss Galkin, Jamie Lehrhoff Levine, Kate Dodd, Krista Punsalan, Melissa Johnson, Michelle Kurlan, Nan Ring, and Stephanie Penn.

Curated by Blake Smith.

Bold, emotional, funny, raw, and unapologetic.

Free & open to all. Light bites and cash bar.

Questions? Contact [email protected]