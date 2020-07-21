Friday Night Drive-In: SORS Presents ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Movie July 24

The South Orange Rescue Squad is saving lives, raising funds, and keeping people safely entertained by showing How to Train Your Dragon as a drive-in movie at the Sharey Tefilo-Isreal parking lot this Friday, July 24. The event is sponsored by Saint Barnabas Medical Center.

The movie starts at 8:30pm, but the entrance opens at 7:30. They recommend you get there early to ensure a better spot. Audio comes in through your car radio, so make sure you bring a car with a working radio system.

And if you come to a drive-in for refreshments, they have you covered. Sealed concessions will be sold (cash only) at the event and delivered to your car.

As always with South Orange Rescue Squad, safety comes first, so masks are required, temperature screenings will be taken at the entrance, and cars will be parked 6 feet apart.

Tickets are $25, and can be purchased here.