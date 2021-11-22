Giants of Contemporary Jazz at the Woodland on December 17

From Smooth Jazz New Jersey

December 17th will be the second offering of contemporary jazz performances at the Woodland, in Maplewood, N.J. featuring Marion Meadows and Alex Bugnon.

Following the successful Bernie Williams-Gill Parris Quartet ending with an encore and standing ovation, “Holidays at the Woodland” will feature two of the genre’s top names individually in Marion Meadows (alto sax) and Alex Bugnon (keyboards). Both have toured nationally and internationally and are each enjoying separate stellar careers. This event is unique as the longtime friends have decided, after many have suggested, to finally join forces, and perform together with a killer band. Concert goers should expect a mixture of the warmth of the Marion Meadows sound, with the astonishing energy of an Alex Bugnon performance, with just the right amount of holiday cheer in the set.

Adding to the holiday spirit JESPY House, a non-profit organization, will be providing a wine bar in the second floor Parlor, where the meet and greet will also take place. Established in 1978 the South Orange – based JESPY House assists 260 adults with Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities, in an effort for them to maintain independent lives. In the season’s spirit of giving, JESPY House will receive 90% of the wine bar profits. Details at https://smoothjazznj.com/

Keeping in the tradition of the #1 Contemporary Jazz station in the country, New York radio CD101.9, long time radio personality Steve Harris from the former station, will Co-Host Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee.

Tickets at https://smoothjazznj.com/ or call 973-761-7339 to receive a call back.

The Woodland

60 Woodland Road

Maplewood, NJ