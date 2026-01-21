Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC Presents I AM YOU Exhibition by Emerging Artist Tatum Sabin, Feb. 5 

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC is proud to present I AM YOU, a vibrant and deeply personal exhibition of paintings by New Jersey–based multimedia artist Tatum Sabin, currently a student at Howard University. The exhibition will be on display February 5–March 15, with an Opening Reception on Thursday, February 5, from 6–8PM. The reception is free and open to the public.

Featuring work created over the past two years, I AM YOU traces Sabin’s artistic growth through bold color, expressive mark-making, and layered materials that move fluidly between portraiture and abstraction. Faces, figures, and symbolic imagery recur throughout the work, evoking a sense of shared emotional experience while honoring the individuality of each subject. Stylized portraits coexist with patterns, florals, stitched fabrics, vinyl records, and recycled materials, creating richly layered compositions that pulse with movement and feeling.

In several works, Sabin’s lines swirl and repeat across the surface, forming energetic abstract fields that suggest rhythm, motion, and sound. These paintings resist a single narrative, instead inviting viewers to experience the emotional resonance of color, gesture, and texture.

Rooted in Sabin’s Caribbean American heritage, the exhibition celebrates Black and women’s voices, highlighting themes of beauty, resilience, vulnerability, and joy. Whether through a direct, steady gaze in her portraits or through immersive, all-over compositions, Sabin’s work creates a space where identity feels layered, dynamic, and alive.

Gallery Curator Jeremy Moss notes, ‘Tatum’s work comes from a really genuine place. She believes art should be accessible, joyful, and rooted in community, and you can feel that in every piece. I AM YOU captures her growth over the past two years—her willingness to experiment, to play, and to use her voice to celebrate Black and women’s experiences in a way that feels honest and welcoming.’”

Through fearless experimentation and a commitment to sustainability and play, I AM YOU offers a compelling snapshot of an emerging artist in motion. The exhibition invites audiences to slow down, take in the layers, and—reflecting the exhibition’s title—recognize themselves within the energy, emotion, and connection that run throughout the work.

ARTIST BIO

Tatum Sabin is a multimedia artist from Orange, New Jersey. She is currently a student at Howard University, where she studies Painting with a minor in Psychology. Sabin has exhibited artwork throughout the East Coast—including New Jersey, New York, and Washington, D.C.—as well as internationally in Sint Maarten and the Netherlands.

A natural-born artist, Sabin’s earliest memories are rooted in time spent at an easel or in art classes, where her instinct for creativity and experimentation first took shape. Her practice often incorporates recycled materials, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and intentional making.

Drawing inspiration from her Caribbean American heritage, Sabin’s work centers on community, identity, and Black creative joy. Through bold color, layered materials, and expressive imagery, she seeks to create artwork that feels accessible, celebratory, and deeply connected to shared experience.

EXHIBITION DETAILS

Exhibition: I AM YOU

Artist: Tatum Sabin

Venue: The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC

On View: February 5–March 15

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 5 | 6–8PM (Free & open to the public)

For further information, visit SOPAC’s website:

https://www.sopacnow.org/events/i-am-you-2026/

# # # #

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies, and an annual juried art exhibit entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly twenty years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through collaborative leadership and community support, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.