Hometown Phenom SZA Wins 5th Grammy

SZA took home the Grammy for best R&B Song for “Saturn.”  She’s had 26 Grammy nominations since 2018.

written by Laura Griffin
SZA is having a moment, and already quite a year.

The Columbia High School Hall of Famer and renown R&B singer, also known as Solana Rowe, won her fifth Grammy Award on Sunday — this one for Best R&B Song for “Saturn.”  She’s had 26 Grammy nominations since 2018.

Meanwhile, her album SOS has topped charts as the No. 1 R&B album, and a movie she’s co-starring in with KeKe Palmer One of Them Days is currently among the top five box office hits.

She soon embarks on a stadium tour with Kendrick Lamar, and will perform with him at the halftime show at next week’s Super Bowl (Feb. 9, 2025).

RELATED: Maplewood’s Own, SZA to Perform with Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl 2025

 

