Maplewood’s SZA Scores 2 More Grammy Noms for 26 Total

Columbia High School grad and the pride of Maplewood Solána Imani Rowe, aka SZA, is nominated for two 2025 Grammy awards — Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Saturn” — bringing her total Grammy nominations to 26.

SZA was the most-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys, where she won three awards out or nine nominations.

SZA has been nominated every year since her breakout in 2018 when she was nominated for 5 Grammys. SZA won her first Grammy in 2022 with Doja Cat).

In June, SZA became the second Black woman to receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala.

On September 30, SZA made big local news when she posted on Instagram that she would be treating all CHS students to a free lunch at Sabatino’s Pizzeria. Maplewood police closed Valley Street to traffic through most of the day and created an orderly line to funnel the hungry students in and out of the tiny, but productive shop.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Feb. 2 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Listen to “Saturn” here: