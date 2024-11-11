Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / Kids

Maplewood’s SZA Scores 2 More Grammy Noms for 26 Total

by
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Columbia High School grad and the pride of Maplewood Solána Imani Rowe, aka SZA, is nominated for two 2025 Grammy awards — Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Saturn” — bringing her total Grammy nominations to 26.

SZA was the most-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys, where she won three awards out or nine nominations.

SZA has been nominated every year since her breakout in 2018 when she was nominated for 5 Grammys. SZA won her first Grammy in 2022 with Doja Cat).

In June, SZA became the second Black woman to receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards gala.

On September 30, SZA made big local news when she posted on Instagram that she would be treating all CHS students to a free lunch at Sabatino’s Pizzeria. Maplewood police closed Valley Street to traffic through most of the day and created an orderly line to funnel the hungry students in and out of the tiny, but productive shop.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS and Paramount+ on Feb. 2 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Listen to “Saturn” here:

Related Articles

From Lawn Signs to Wine Corks, SOMACYCLE Keeps...

Barn Bird Kitchen Brings Southern American Cooking to...

Maplewood Employs Crisis Intervention Social Workers to Provide...

Maplewood-Trained Fencer Alex Luo Achieves #1 US/Canada Ranking

Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy Hosts Valley St. Pathway...

REPORT: Stressed Out Before Election Day, Voters Now...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE