Maplewood’s Own, SZA, Scores Multiple Wins at 2024 Grammys

Solána Imani Rowe — Columbia High School Class of 2008 — won multiple awards at the 2024 Grammys tonight. The Grammys are considered the most most prestigious awards for the music recording industry worldwide.

Rowe, better known as SZA, was the most-nominated artist of the night, with nine nods. According to Grammy.com, SZA was nominated for Album Of The Year (SOS), Record Of The Year (“Kill Bill”), Song Of The Year (“Kill Bill”), Best Progressive R&B Album (SOS), Best R&B Song (“Snooze”), Best R&B Performance (“Kill Bill”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Love Language”), Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Low”), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Ghost In The Machine”).

SZA came away with three 2024 Grammys (she was nominated for 5 in 2018 and won her first Grammy in 2022 with Doja Cat): Best R&B song for “Snooze,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Ghost in the Machine” with Phoebe Bridgers, and Best Urban Contemporary Album for SOS.

SZA also lit up the Grammy stage with her performance of “Snooze” and “Kill Bill”. Read the Grammy’s recap here:

SZA Wakes Up The 2024 GRAMMYs With A Performance Of “Snooze” & “Kill Bill”

