Greenwood Gardens Announces 2025 Season of Programs in Natural Oasis

Greenwood Gardens, the historic 28-acre public garden located in Short Hills, is offering the public a wide range of opportunities to enjoy nature and the arts, against a backdrop of startling beauty and artifacts of unique family history, from May 2 to November 9.

Greenwood Gardens has more than 50 programs lined up this season, including the popular Music in the Garden Concert Series, made possible by the generous support of returning sponsor Stone Mountain Properties; five fascinating lectures in the Peter P. Blanchard III Lecture Series; a new sensory experience series which includes forest bathing and tea tasting; and illuminating guided tours that focus on horticulture, antique garden ornaments and 1920s architecture. Greenwood also offers creative arts days for painters and photographers, Gatsby date nights and on-site tours.

“Our programming is selected with the interests and enjoyment of the public in mind. We look forward to fulfilling our mission again this season by connecting people with nature and the arts in a historic garden oasis,” said Greenwood Executive Director Abby O’Neill. “Our programs often sell out, so attendees will want to register early.”

A full list of upcoming programs, with links to register, is available at the Greenwood Gardens website.

Greenwood Gardens is open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from May 2 through November 9 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The last entry time is at 3:30 p.m. Entry is by vehicle only; advance registration is strongly recommended.