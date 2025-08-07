23-Unit Townhouse Development Planning Underway in South Orange

The South Orange Planning Board this week approved a revised site plan for a three-story 23-unit townhouse development on Church Street, while neighbors voiced their concerns regarding parking, increased traffic and the potential for owners of the units to rent them out to travelers or students.

The townhomes are intended to bring additional infill housing to South Orange with four of the 23 units set aside for affordable housing, and while residents on Church Street say they are happy to see a change to the property that one neighbor referred to as a “commercial eyesore,” they want to ensure that it doesn’t create more headaches for those on the one-block dead-end part of Church Street.

The Board heard testimony from engineers and planners that they’ve addressed prior concerns such as moving the stormwater system from the right-of-way to inside the property, creating a turnaround for firetrucks and the adding two fire hydrants. In addition, they requested an extra four spaces of guest parking on the street with overnight guests parking in the lot at Third & Valley.

“We’ve worked with the town for the better part of two years to come up with a plan that I think everybody thinks makes sense,” said Elnardo Webster, the attorney representing the developers of the project, 185 Church Street Development, LLC.

“These type of [townhouse] units are doing very well in the rest of Essex County,” he said. “I think South Orange is going to benefit greatly from the tax revenue and from the new residents.”

For some of the residents, the plan does not make sense. Lauren Sampson, a Church Street resident, said she thinks the project is “much too large for the space.”

“I’m a very practical person. And when I’m thinking about my mornings of getting my child to school, I literally have to time it so that I am off of my block by 7:51 exactly. Because if not, it will take me 20 minutes to drive three blocks,” she said. “We’re talking about the traffic and the parking on Church Street, and I think we’ve completely disregarded the cross street, which is Third Street — and what that is like during rush hour in the morning is several of us are leaving the street.”

As it is, Sampson said, making the left onto Third Street is “impossible” at rush hour so she is concerned about the additional number of people trying to get out of the neighborhood at that time.

“And it seems like, ‘Oh, it’s only 23 units, but, say it’s a family of three or a family of four, that’s a lot more people,” she said. “It is a very quiet, dead-end block. We are a very close knit community. We mow each other’s lawns. We shovel each other’s sidewalks. We water each other’s flowers when we’re away on vacation…I’ve been told, ‘Don’t worry about it. It’s going to improve your home value.’ And that’s not necessarily thinking about the quality of life of the residents who are currently on that block.”

Webster said the developers have worked diligently with the Village to create the right-sized project — reducing the number of units from a starting point of 36 down to 23.

“It’s obviously been downsized to come up with the right configuration, to get the right finishes, the right setbacks, the right layouts, the right stormwater, the right kind of windows — the right everything,” he said. “So there’s been a lot of consideration that’s gone into it.”

The Planning Board also expressed some concerns about the Third Street intersection and traffic at rush hour and Chair Harold Colton-Max suggested that the Village do something to alleviate the situation, such posting a police officer there to make sure people can get out of their neighborhood.

Neighbors also had concerns about whether the townhomes would be rented out to students or travelers, with one noting that students live there now and there are two AirBnB rentals on the other block of Church Street.

“I do welcome the addition of new residents and removal of the commercial, frankly, eyesore,” said resident Richard Lombardi, who works for the Village. “However, listening to the testimony and having intimate knowledge of how the township works, I have major concerns about the resources and the ultimate end use of this property…. I do appreciate that the site was reconfigured for the turnaround with the fire department. However, I don’t see this, long term, being a sustainable project in its current scope.”

While a few other neighbors voiced their concerns about rentals, parking and getting out of the neighborhood during rush hour, one neighbor, Sandra Wickham, threw her support behind the project because change has been a long time coming.

“I’m gonna support them 100% because if it’s not them, we are going to be doing this meeting over and over again because it’s going to be someone else,” said Wickham, who lives directly across the street from the site. “The garbage area and stuff like that need a lot of attention. I’m getting rats in my building from across there, so we need to actually do something.”

Alexander Dougherty, a professional planner testifying on behalf of the developers, showed drone photos of site and emphasized the project’s benefits, including contributing to the local housing supply and enhancing the residential character of Church Street.

He said the that the requested variances are minor — a rear-yard setback, landscape buffer depth, smaller trees than required as replacement trees for those that will have to come down and fewer spaces than required parking . The development, he said, aligns with the goals of the Church Street Redevelopment Plan and the South Orange Village Master Plan.

“We believe we have, you know, great amenities and mass transit at your doorstep and great walking distance,” he said. “So the, the need and the demand for the vehicle, I believe is certainly less intense, than it is on the outskirts of town or in other communities.”

Julia Flath, chair of Walk, Bike Ride South Orange and a South Orange resident, emphasized the importance of prioritizing alternative transportation options, like biking and walking infrastructure, over adding parking spaces, especially in dense areas like South Orange. She also wanted to see there be outdoor bike racks for those who ride bikes to visit or for take out delivery.

“Just food for thought about how we need to be prioritizing biking and walking infrastructure over parking and cars going forward,” she said.

The revised site plan is below:

Download (PDF, 16.09MB)