Maplewood to Vote on New Front-Facing Garage Ordinance September 2

With tear-downs and new construction seemingly proliferating across Maplewood, the Township Committee is set to vote on an ordinance that would regulate front-facing garages.

This Ordinance will amend Article V (“Zoning Provisions”) of Chapter 271 of the Township Code to require that residential front facing garages in the R-1-5 and R-1-7 zoning districts be setback “at least two feet behind the main front façade of any dwelling,” and that “the façade street wall of front-facing attached garage shall not exceed a single story. Sloped roofs with dormers above are permitted over front-facing garages.”

Per the ordinance, which was introduced upon first reading at the August 5 Township Committee meeting, the changes are part of implementing the Township’s latest Master Plan which was adopted on August 8, 2023 by the Planning Board, and which recommended that the Township: “…consider additional context-sensitive regulations to ensure that new development does not impair the existing development pattern and that it promotes strong aesthetic quality. Some examples for consideration include: …requiring front-facing garages to be set back from the building façade;….” and “explore a range of zoning options to address residential scale including, … reducing the visual impact of front-facing garages….”

The Township Committee will host a public hearing and vote on the ordinance at its September 2 meeting.

A number of recent tear-downs with newly constructed houses throughout town feature front-facing garages without setbacks and with additional stories above the garages.

During the discussion items portion of the July 15 Township Committee meeting, TC Member Dean Dafis addressed the issue, saying, “We’re seeing some of these pop up recently and as we do with everything else, we’re trying to get ahead of it.”

Dafis said it was not possible to regulate design but the township could require setbacks and regulate bulk.

“This would not affect existing structures. It would affect new construction.”