All the Love, All the Pizza—SZA Buys CHS Lunch From Sabatino’s

It was an all-day love-in at Sabatino’s pizzeria on Valley Street in Maplewood on October 1.

It all started on Sept. 30, when global music superstar and hometown hero SZA — aka Solana Imani Rowe — posted on Instagram that she would be treating the students of her alma mater (SZA is Columbia High School Class of ’07) to a free lunch.

South Orange-Maplewood School District administrators and Maplewood and South Orange police coordinated to close Valley Street to traffic through most of the day and created an orderly line to funnel the hungry students in and out of the tiny, but productive pizzeria.

As the afternoon progressed, lunch was over, but students started gathering again as the final bell sounded. SZA had signaled that she might be showing up.

Maplewood Police Officers Byron Lewin and Sakina Duncan kept the kids entertained, organized and engaged, with Lewin playing SZA tunes through his bullhorn as the students sang along.

SZA’s dad and number one fan Abdul Mubarak-Rowe also engaged with the crowd, delighting fans who were happy to meet their idol’s father.

Although the Sabatino’s staff was clearly working harder than ever, they appeared energized and excited by the onslaught. Owner and operator Sabatino Perrotta is an CHS alum himself. SZA graduated with his brother Mickey in 2007. Sabatino’s is a family affair, with Sab’s mom, dad and Mickey on hand as well to help out and enjoy the day.

As the dinner hour approached, a low-key SZA finally rolled up. She was “super sweet” with fans, posing for photos and signing autographs.