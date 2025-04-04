Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Artists Show What it Means to Do Something ‘Just Like A Girl’*

by
The Village Green
In celebration of Women’s History Month, a large crowd from Maplewood and South Orange gathered at the 1978 Maplewood Arts Center for Just Like a Girl*, a collaborative art exhibition that showcased the creativity, strength and vision of 50 young female and non-binary artists.

Some 90 pieces of artwork were in the Just like a Girl* exhibition honoring Women’s History Month. (Photo by Miriam R. Perez)

Maplewood’s Arts & Culture Manager Andrea Teutli said the township put out the call for art for girls ages 10 to 20 “to share what it truly means to do something ‘like a girl.’”  The township received more than 50 submissions and 90 original works of art — “a testament to the incredible talent, passion and perspective of these young artists,” she said.

“We wanted to create a space for young female artists to challenge stereotypes and explore their creativity, strength, and vision,” Teutli said. “The girls of our community spoke up, showed up, and made their voices heard—because that’s what girls do!”

Some of the young artists pose with members of the Maplewood Township Committee. (Photo by Miriam R. Perez)

Teutli said the exhibition wouldn’t have been possible without the support the Township of Maplewood Business Administration, Mayor Nancy Adams, the Township Committee members, SOMA Celebrates Women, Miriam Perez, and Stacey Ross-Trevor.

Teutli also thanked the parents for supporting their daughters and “the incredible girls of Just Like A Girl*—thank you for showing up, for sharing your vision, and for making this exhibition so meaningful for all of us.”

The opening of the Just Like a Girl* exhibition drew a large crowd at its March 15 opening. (Photo by Miriam R. Perez)

To view the full list of artists and their work, see the pdf below.

Download (PDF, 73.04MB)

