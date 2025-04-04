Artists Show What it Means to Do Something ‘Just Like A Girl’*

In celebration of Women’s History Month, a large crowd from Maplewood and South Orange gathered at the 1978 Maplewood Arts Center for Just Like a Girl*, a collaborative art exhibition that showcased the creativity, strength and vision of 50 young female and non-binary artists.

Maplewood’s Arts & Culture Manager Andrea Teutli said the township put out the call for art for girls ages 10 to 20 “to share what it truly means to do something ‘like a girl.’” The township received more than 50 submissions and 90 original works of art — “a testament to the incredible talent, passion and perspective of these young artists,” she said.

“We wanted to create a space for young female artists to challenge stereotypes and explore their creativity, strength, and vision,” Teutli said. “The girls of our community spoke up, showed up, and made their voices heard—because that’s what girls do!”

Teutli said the exhibition wouldn’t have been possible without the support the Township of Maplewood Business Administration, Mayor Nancy Adams, the Township Committee members, SOMA Celebrates Women, Miriam Perez, and Stacey Ross-Trevor.

Teutli also thanked the parents for supporting their daughters and “the incredible girls of Just Like A Girl*—thank you for showing up, for sharing your vision, and for making this exhibition so meaningful for all of us.”

To view the full list of artists and their work, see the pdf below.

Download (PDF, 73.04MB)

