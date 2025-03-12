Maplewood’s ‘Just Like a Girl*’ Exhibition Opens Saturday, March 15 

From Maplewood Arts & Culture:

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Just Like a Girl*, a collaborative art exhibition in Maplewood, opens Saturday, March 15, and showcases the creativity, strength and vision of young female and non-binary artists.

More than 50 girls from Maplewood and South Orange will gather for the opening reception from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture’s exhibition at the 1978 Maplewood Arts Center, located at 1978 Springfield Ave.

In February, young artists ages 10-20, identifying as female, were invited to submit their artwork for this empowering showcase. The call asked them to ponder: What does it mean to be a girl*? What does it mean to do something like a girl*?

The overwhelming response drew more than 90 original pieces of art – including paintings, photographs, sculptures, digital artworks, collages and mixed media – from our talented local youth.

This exhibition challenges stereotypes and highlights the creativity, strength, and vision of our young female* artists. Participants were encouraged to explore and redefine the phrase “Just Like A Girl*” through their artwork, flipping the script on outdated narratives and demonstrating the power, resilience, and brilliance of girls in the creative world.

After Saturday’s opening reception, the exhibition will be on display for public viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through March.

*All those who identify as female, including non-binary persons.